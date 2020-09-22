STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former IMS director Devika Rani gets bail, told to stay put in city

Devika Rani was arrested for the second time recently when ACB sleuths uncovered proof that she invested her ill-gotten money in several businesses, especially in real estate in Cyberabad.

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former IMS director Dr Ch Devika Rani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB court on Saturday granted conditional bail to former director of Insurance Medical Services Ch Devika Rani in connection with amassing illegal properties.

She will be asked to submit a surety in court.  

She purchased open plots, flats in apartments, as well as some other commercial properties. ACB officials also seized unaccounted cash that was obtained by the accused officer.

The court heard arguments from both counsels and granted conditional bail on medical grounds.

The accused officer was asked to present herself before the concerned investigation officer every week and not to leave the city without court permission. 
 

