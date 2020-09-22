Five arrested for trying to set GHMC staff ablaze

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday arrested five persons who allegedly poured petrol and attempted to set ablaze GHMC staff who were carrying out a drive to demolish illegal structures at Miyapur.

According to the police, Vanga Rohith Reddy, working as an Assistant Engineer in the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC, along with his team, was on a drive to demolish illegal encroachments at Gopal Rao Nagar of Miyapur.

While they were removing the encroachments, some people gathered and tried to stop the work. A few people from the group poured kerosene on the enforcement staff and tried to set them ablaze, with an intention to kill them.

The staff, however, escaped from the place and approached the police. A case has been registered against the five persons — A Karim, Amjad, Afroze, Imran and Salman — and they were arrested and produced before the court. Further investigation is underway.