STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gene editing can help raise better cattle breeds: CCMB study

Impact of domestication has been observed on genes which are associated with milk yield, disease resistance, stature, and birth weight. These genes can be edited, in order to enhance them

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

CCMB in Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A finding by scientists from the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in collaboration with University of Edinburgh has opened up the possibility of using gene-editing technology to improve the productivity and health of cattle, including buffaloes which play an important role in low-income agriculture-based countries such as India. 

The scientists from CCMB, who have been studying genetics of water buffalo and created tools for studying the genomes of domestic buffalo as well, have found that the genes in these two species have evolved over the years in due to domestication.

Similarity has also been observed due the impact of domestication on genetic makeup of other cattle across the world.

A similar impact of domestication has been observed on genes which are associated with milk yield, disease resistance, stature, and birth weight. These genes can be edited, in order to enhance them. 

Professor Satish Kumar of CCMB, who was associated with the study said, “Studies as this open up ways of finding genes linked with beneficial traits in different species of animals. Genome-editing allows propagation of those genes selectively and improve the productivity and health of animals in low and middle-income countries.” 

CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said, “Millions of farmers rely on buffaloes and cattle in India. Choosing the appropriate genes through gene-editing or traditional selective breeding - both allow for an effective way of raising healthier animals.”

More from Hyderabad
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad CCMB
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp