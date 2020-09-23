STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drones by Hyderabad kids aim to resolve critical issues

These are some of the drones made at Drone Research and Innovation Centre,by students aged six to 10 from Blue Blocks Montessori School, Hyderabad. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:10 AM

 

 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drone to rescue a person from a borehole. One to provide medical assistance without human contact. A drone with automated security, monitoring health parameters and providing essential item to user.

 

Barely nine months since the launch of their Drone Research and Innovation Centre, the school has filed for a record five patents for inventions in drones designed by their young students. The slew of innovations have been made possible by young inventors to tackle new age challenges faced by the society. 

Conceptualised by children ranging from six to 10 years, the five inventions are unique and give a distinct solution to the numerous challenges faced by society.

With the use of drones these innovations are focused at providing solutions to challenges such as R Ramanan,

Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, Additional Secretary – NITI Aayog, Government of India said, “Such initiatives will revolutionise education in our country and will make India the hub of innovation in the next decade.

It will usher in much needed design-based, critical thinking and innovative mindsets that will develop technology driven socio-economic innovations benefiting our future generations. “ “We believe that every child is capable of having a patent in his/her name, before leaving school, and that’s what we strive to achieve at Blue Blocks.” said Pavan Goyal, Founder, Blue Blocks.

