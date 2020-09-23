Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital contract staffers protest again over unpaid incentives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The contract workers of Gandhi Hospital have renewed their protest as they have not received the incentive, which they were promised in July.

In July, the contract workers, including hundreds of nurses, went on strike as sanitation workers were paid a meagre Rs 9,000 and nurses Rs 13,000.

They were promised an incentive, while the staff nurses a pay hike of Rs 25,000. But the hike is yet to reflect in their payslips in the last three months.

Speaking to Express, M Narasimha Rao, president of Medical Workers Association, said, “Close to 100 sanitation workers protested at Gandhi Hospital because the incentive promised in July has not been credited to their accounts yet.

"However, we have had some constructive conversation with the Health Minister Eatala Rajender regarding this, and he has reassured us that the incentives will be credited within a month. He has also asked us to provide him with a list of other grievances.”

According to Rao, of the 3,000 contract sanitation workers across Telangana, nearly 400 have contracted Covid-19 while on duty in the last six months and many of them did not get any help .