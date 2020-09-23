STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital contract staffers protest again over unpaid incentives

They were promised an incentive, while the staff nurses a pay hike of Rs  25,000. But the hike is yet to reflect in their payslips in the last three months. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 09:22 AM

Outsourced sanitation staff stage a protest at Gandhi Hospital demanding salary hike and regularisation of services. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The contract workers of Gandhi Hospital have renewed their protest as they have not received the incentive, which they were promised in July.

In July, the contract workers, including hundreds of nurses, went on strike as sanitation workers were paid a meagre Rs  9,000 and nurses Rs  13,000.

Speaking to Express, M Narasimha Rao, president of Medical Workers Association, said, “Close to 100 sanitation workers protested at Gandhi Hospital because the incentive promised in July has not been credited to their accounts yet.

"However, we have had some constructive conversation with the Health Minister  Eatala Rajender regarding this, and he has reassured us that the incentives will be credited within a month. He has also asked us to provide him with a list of other grievances.”

According to Rao, of the 3,000 contract sanitation workers across Telangana, nearly 400 have contracted Covid-19 while on duty in the last six months and many of them did not get any help .

