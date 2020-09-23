Majority of Hyderabad techies prefer working from home, says HYSEA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Employees working in Hyderabad’s IT and ITeS companies prefer working from home as the number of Covid-19 cases are still on the rise, a survey conducted by Hyderabad Software Entrepreneurs Association said on Tuesday.

“Ninety-five per cent of the companies across the board continue to operate with WFH (work from home) in the range 90-100 per cent. This has actually increased in the last two months or so and can be attributed to increase in cases,” HYSEA said.

Similarly, 80 per cent of the companies have said employee productivity was 75 per cent while almost all large companies reported productivity of 90 per cent.

Broadband, power cuts and working atmosphere at employee homes turned out to be the major obstacles to WFH even as low employee morale was also reported by 34 per cent respondents.

