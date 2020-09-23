STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why is KBR Park still shut? Telangana HC questions Hyderabad authorities

Several activities such as yoga, meditation and exercise are carried out at the park for all age groups, which boosts one's immunity, petitioner's counsel R Gopala Krishna said.

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday pulled up authorities in Hyderabad for not reopening KBR Park, an urban mini-forest in Banjara Hills, despite the Central and State governments relaxing restrictions under the Unlock-4 guidelines.    

“When there are no restrictions in the Unlock-4 guidelines, why is KBR Park still shut? Even Metro services, malls, and social and political gatherings are permitted. Fresh oxygen is essential to prevent Covid-19, which mainly affects the lungs,” the court observed and directed the government’s counsel to get instructions from the authorities concerned on the issue. 

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy made these observations while dealing with a petition filed by M Jayanth Reddy, a Taekwondo grandmaster with experience spanning over 30 years. Jayanth Reddy sought the court’s direction to the authorities to reopen the park immediately in the interest of the people.

Several activities such as yoga, meditation and exercise are carried out at the park for all age groups, which boosts one’s immunity, petitioner’s counsel R Gopala Krishna said. When the government’s counsel sought some time to respond on the issue after getting instructions from the authorities, the judge posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.

