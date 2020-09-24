STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A workable model for every zone: This Hyderabad techie has unique solution to combat COVID-19

He first made news when he founded a web app titled CheckCovidnow which informs users about the potential risk and symptoms through web application contact tracing.

Published: 24th September 2020 10:30 AM

JSR Annamayya

JSR Annamayya

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  JSR Annamayya, a 25-year-old from Manikonda who works as a quality team lead in a software company in Hyderabad, says his ideas to contain  Covid-19 have worked in Andhra Pradesh and that the same can and should be replicated in Telangana and across the country.

He first made news when he founded a web app titled CheckCovidnow which informs users about the potential risk and symptoms through web application contact tracing and equips people with self-assessment tools. It also has a tool for precision tracking of high-risk patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

Ever since it went live on March 26 has over 10,000+ users so far and requires GPS Data of the user at the initial step. In the last two months, Annamayya has created a volunteer team of 100 youngsters in AP where his team and he created a set of tools ranging from social distancing stencil designs to 3D corona boards to hands- free door alerting sticks.

“Mask usage was at 92%  in the areas where we campaigned, the highest in town because of awareness with 3D corona stop boards. We have facilitated 30 plasma donations by collaborating with blood banks.”The idea to make telephone numbers of the authorities public made people feel cared for says the youngster who recently bagged the Best Thinker for Covid19 solutions award by World Youth Organization. He also put together a QRT – Quick Response Team comprising young volunteers who could handle over 26 problems – he calls them A to Z response team – and would respond in less than one hour via WhatsApp or a phone call.

“We brought together police officers, doctors and Covid officers under one umbrella. Communication helps people feel cared for and we ensured such lines were set up.” He believes that the same idea can be replicated in every zone in Hyderabad. “Find youngsters who are tech savvy. Invite, encourage and equip them with the right tools and the virus is going to bite the dust,” he adds. He says he recently submitted his ideas to the government of India.

Quick Response Teams is the way ahead

Setting up QRT teams and giving them the right tools helped this youngster to join the government’s fight in controlling Covid-19 virus and the model, he says, is scalable

