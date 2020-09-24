Defence officials blame GHMC for delay in road construction

Ridhima Gupta By

HYDERABAD: The Local Military Authority (LMA) is all set to construct an alternative road to Gough road which is likely to provide some respite to lakhs of commuters in the Secunderabad cantonment area.

The Defence authorities, on Wednesday, held meetings with GHMC Commissioner and requested the State government to finalise requirement for the exchange of Defence land to construct the alternative road, said Defence officials in a press release.

Blaming the GHMC for the delay, the statement said that the requirement conveyed by GHMC officials had been varying, because of which authorities were unable to consider the case.

Lack of urgency on part of the GHMC to implement the directions of the Telangana High Court passed in 2014 has led to inconvenience for the commuters.

A joint survey with Revenue authorities for finalising the land has now been completed at the behest of Defence authorities, who have been pursuing the State government to forward the proposal to the Ministry of Defence. Further, a meeting of Defence officials and GHMC Commissioner has been scheduled for September 26.

Residents oppose move

Meanwhile, Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS), which has been fighting against the road closure for a long time, strongly opposed the move and said that laying one alternative road for around 25 closed roads “is a death sentence” for the entire region.