Realtors in Telangana call for GO 131 to be scrapped

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Real Estate Association on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the State government to abolish GO No. 131.

The GO requires landowners of unauthorised layouts to pay a hefty fee to regularise the layouts.

However, many landowners are now turning to developers who sold them the land to pay the regularisation fee, and real estate owners want the GO to be abolished.

However, charges for regularising illegal layouts under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) have been slashed in Telangana.

“A number of requests have been made by the general public to reduce regularisation charges in GO 131. The government then issued Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020, to make them same as in the previous LRS scheme, 2015,” states a GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.