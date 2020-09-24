STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad entrance exams for PG, PhD, MPhil courses begin

Meanwhile, State universities in Telangana have postponed the UG exams but the UGC-NET date remains unchanged.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

writer, author

Image for representational purpose

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) nationwide entrance exams for PG courses, and MPhil and PhD programmes will begin from Thursday, despite stiff opposition from several student unions in Telangana. 

The entrance examination for admission into various postgraduate and research courses between September 24 and 26 across 38 test centres in the country will be held by following Covid-19 precautionary measures. Over 62,000 candidates have registered for the exams so far, including 15,000 from Telangana. The UoH plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students by the first week of November.  

This is despite student unions demanding that the entrance exams be delayed as the schedule is likely to clash with that of the ongoing undergraduate final year semester exams in the State. The UGC-NET, an eligibility test for MPhil and PhD courses for many universities, will be held on September 25. 

Meanwhile, State universities in Telangana have postponed the UG exams but the UGC-NET date remains unchanged. In fact, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar had recently written to UoH Vice-Chancellor Professor Appa Rao seeking a change in the entrance exam date for PG, MPhil and PhD admissions. 

“The university had announced the entrance exam dates a month ago. Back then, we had made sure that it does not clash with the schedule of other exams, including the UGC-NET. We cannot revise the dates now as all arrangements have been made. Our observers are scattered across 36 exam centres in the country,” UoH spokesperson Vinod Parvala said. 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UoH has set up three exam centres in Hyderabad for students’ convenience, he said. “The Covid-19 protocol akin to what was observed during the NEET and JEE will be followed for at the UoH exams too,” he said.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Hyderabad
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp