STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Are you wearing the right helmet? 

In many cases, the wrong kind of helmet can cause grievous injuries. A few commuters wear half helmets and construction hats which do not provide the necessary protection. 

Published: 26th September 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

helmet

For representational purposes

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  People driving two-wheelers without helmets is still a common sight in Hyderabad. Despite several campaigns and imposition of penalties, helmetless riding remains one of the major causes of road accidents. Last year, 382 bikers died in the city due to head injuries, as they were not wearing a helmet while riding. 

In many cases, the wrong kind of helmet can cause grievous injuries. A few commuters wear half helmets and construction hats which do not provide the necessary protection. About the common mistakes bikers make while choosing helmets, Anil Kumar, who is the additional commissioner of police (traffic) in Hyderabad, said: “Commuters should buy ISO-approved helmets.

They should tie the strap of the helmet properly so that it does not come off in case of falling down or collision. The pillion rider also should wear a helmet.” According to a study mentioned by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the colour of a helmet might make a difference, too.

Quoting a study by a research group in New Zealand, WHO says: “Compared to wearing a black helmet, use of a white helmet was associated with a 24% lower risk of crash . Similarly, wearing a ‘light-coloured’ helmet was associated with a 19% lower risk of a crash .

The researchers concluded that some 18% of crashes could be avoided if non-white helmets were eliminated.” Safety expert Sathvika Gupta warned about another trend that is being witnessed during the pandemic. “Due to the reduced traffic, I have seen an increase in the number of people using bicycles for commuting without helmets. It is necessary that bicyclists wear well-fitting helmets that cover their foreheads. It is also a good idea to put reflective stickers on helmets,” she adds.

WHO on helmets
Materials used in the construction of a helmet should not degrade over time, or through exposure to weather, nor should they be toxic or cause allergic reactions.  The plastic materials commonly used are Expanded Poly-Styrene (EPS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Poly Carbon (PC) etc.

While the material of the helmet shell generally contains PC, PVC, ABS or fibre glass, the crushable liner inside the shell is often made out of EPS – a material that can absorb shock and impact and is relatively inexpensive.

Helmets with EPS liners should be discarded after a crash, and in any case users should replace such helmets after three years. Full-face helmets should ensure that wearer’s peripheral vision and hearing are not compromised. The crushable liner should be between 1.5 cm and 3 cm in thickness.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
helmets right helmet
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp