Are you wearing the right helmet? 

By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People driving two-wheelers without helmets is still a common sight in Hyderabad. Despite several campaigns and imposition of penalties, helmetless riding remains one of the major causes of road accidents. Last year, 382 bikers died in the city due to head injuries, as they were not wearing a helmet while riding.

In many cases, the wrong kind of helmet can cause grievous injuries. A few commuters wear half helmets and construction hats which do not provide the necessary protection. About the common mistakes bikers make while choosing helmets, Anil Kumar, who is the additional commissioner of police (traffic) in Hyderabad, said: “Commuters should buy ISO-approved helmets.

They should tie the strap of the helmet properly so that it does not come off in case of falling down or collision. The pillion rider also should wear a helmet.” According to a study mentioned by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the colour of a helmet might make a difference, too.

Quoting a study by a research group in New Zealand, WHO says: “Compared to wearing a black helmet, use of a white helmet was associated with a 24% lower risk of crash . Similarly, wearing a ‘light-coloured’ helmet was associated with a 19% lower risk of a crash .

The researchers concluded that some 18% of crashes could be avoided if non-white helmets were eliminated.” Safety expert Sathvika Gupta warned about another trend that is being witnessed during the pandemic. “Due to the reduced traffic, I have seen an increase in the number of people using bicycles for commuting without helmets. It is necessary that bicyclists wear well-fitting helmets that cover their foreheads. It is also a good idea to put reflective stickers on helmets,” she adds.

WHO on helmets

Materials used in the construction of a helmet should not degrade over time, or through exposure to weather, nor should they be toxic or cause allergic reactions. The plastic materials commonly used are Expanded Poly-Styrene (EPS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Poly Carbon (PC) etc.

While the material of the helmet shell generally contains PC, PVC, ABS or fibre glass, the crushable liner inside the shell is often made out of EPS – a material that can absorb shock and impact and is relatively inexpensive.

Helmets with EPS liners should be discarded after a crash, and in any case users should replace such helmets after three years. Full-face helmets should ensure that wearer’s peripheral vision and hearing are not compromised. The crushable liner should be between 1.5 cm and 3 cm in thickness.