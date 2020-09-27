Hyderabad rains: Himayatsagar floodgates to be opened soon as water level in reservoir increasing steadily

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is likely to lift the floodgates of Himayatsagar reservoir any time soon as the water level in the reservoir has been increasing steadily, owing to huge inflows from its catchment areas due to incessant rains over the past couple of days.

However, a final decision will be taken only after considering the rainfall in upstream areas and inflows into the reservoir in the following days. Himayatsagar has a total of 17 floodgates.

HMWS&SB officials have alerted the administrations of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, along with the GHMC and police, to secure any hutments, encroachments in the course of the Musi river.

It maybe recalled that it was back in 2010 that the officials last opened the floodgates.

The water level in the reservoir at 9pm on Saturday was 1,756 feet (1,803 tmcft). The floodgates will be operated once the level reaches 1,760 feet.

Meanwhile, the water level in Osmansagar reservoir is also increasing gradually and as against its full tank level of 1,790 feet (3.900 tmcft), the current level is about 1769 feet (0.681 tmcft).