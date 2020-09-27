STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana ACB seeks five-day custody of corrupt Malkajgiri senior cop; benamis in focus

The ACB has registered a fresh case against former Keesara tahsildar Erva Balraju Nagaraju for issuing illegal passbooks, and are likely to question the accused.

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), investigating allegations of corruption against Malkajgiri ACP Y Narasimha Reddy, have intensified the probe to find out his benamis and properties amassed by him illegally.

The agency filed a petition before the court on Saturday, seeking five-day police custody of the accused police officer for questioning.  The court hearing will take place on Monday.

Sources say as many as 60 people have approached the ACB, claiming to be victims of the ACP’s illegal activities, and shared information regarding his alleged involvement in land grabbing. Based on the information, the agency filed a petition before the court for questioning Reddy. 

“We will investigate whether ACP Narasimha Reddy used benamis in whose name he had registered properties, or if he himself was a benami working for someone else”, a source in the ACB told Express.

During investigation, it has also come to light that a few political leaders were in touch with Reddy, and had spoken to him over the phone. 

A few days ago, Reddy was arrested by ACB officials for amassing properties illegally. The ACB suspects that the accused officer is in possession of properties worth `100 crore.

Sleuths to question former Keesara Tahsildar

The ACB has registered a fresh case against former Keesara tahsildar Erva Balraju Nagaraju for issuing illegal passbooks, and are likely to question the accused.

He was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 crore, and is currently lodged in jail. ACB collected details of how Nagaraju issued passbooks illegally by signing digitally, without consent of senior officials.

ACB will send a report to the State government to cancel all such passbooks.

Nagaraju had issued passbooks to four persons in Rampally for lands worth Rs 48 crore.

Plaints galore 
According to sources, as many as 60 people have approached the ACB, claiming to be victims of the ACP’s illegal activities, and shared information regarding his alleged involvement in land grabbing

More from Hyderabad.
