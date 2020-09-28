Over 200-year-old foundation stone of Hyderabad's Mir Alam tank found broken due to construction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The over two-century-old foundation stone of the Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad was found broken in two pieces on Monday morning, as part of a larger construction being done around the area, which activists are claiming to be against norms.

The foundation stone, which was laid on July 20, 1804, has inscriptions both in English and Persian on either of its side.

The message in English reads, "This bank was constructed by Meer Allum Prime Minister of his HSS the Soubahdar under the direction of SH Russul ESOP of Corps of Engineers of the Madras Establishment. It was begun on 1804 AD and completed on 1806 AD."

Near the stone is a bungalow that was built in 1889 by the Mir Turab Ali Khan, the first Salar Jung. The bungalow which was treated as a guest house by the Salar Jung now looks dishevelled and the area has been emptied, owing to construction plans.

The area been plotted and a colony named 'Al Habeeb' is set to come up in its place, increasing the chances of future demolition of the house.

It may be noted, that the foundation stone and bungalow were not listed as heritage structures under the Telangana Heritage Act or Regulation 13 of HUDA's Zoning Regulations.

However, activists think that the fault lies with the state government for not having implemented the 2018 Errum Manzil judgement, which categorically stated the government was responsible for maintenance of the city's heritage sites.

Lubna Sarwat, the state general secretary of the Socialist Party India said that the move is in direct contempt of the High Court's Errum Manzil judgement.

"The High Court in its stinging order, had urged the government to maintain Hyderabad's history. This foundation was more than 200 years old and should have been looked after."

Sarwat said that as per the directions of the HC, the state government should have reconstituted the Heritage Conservation Committee, and enlisted the bungalow and the foundation stone in the list of protected structures in Hyderabad. She also pointed out that there are encroachments in the area, which is close to the Mir Alam Tank, a water body.

The construction of the tank was completed in 1806 and it has 21 semi-circular masonry dams, and it was once the primary source of drinking water for Hyderabad before the Osman Sagar and Himayath sagar reservoirs were built.