Convicted to two years in jail, youth hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after being convicted in a case of harassing a girl for love, a youngster died by suicide at his residence in Miyapur. B Krishna (24) was found hanging at his residence on Monday, the police said. He was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered against him at Miyapur in 2015.

Though the court judgement was delivered on Friday, his parents were not aware of it. On Sunday, after they got to know about it through the media, they inquired about it. Since then, Krishna became quiet and isolated himself from family members. A few hours later, he was found hanging at home. His family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Police suspect that he took the extreme step since he was upset over the conviction.

