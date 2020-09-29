STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad honour killing: Police seek custody of accused

Avanti alleged that the entire family had planned to keep him from being implicated, though he might be aware of the conspiracy.

Hemanth and Avanti- had been in a relationship for around four years and got married in June 2020 (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have filed a petition before a local court seeking custody of the accused involved in the kidnap and murder of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar, including those of his wife Avanti’s parents Laxma Reddy and Archana.

If they get the custody, the accused will be interrogated about a few material belongings to be recovered and about other details of the murder plot.

Meanwhile, Avanti demanded that the police should also arrest her elder brother Ashish Reddy, who is absconding.

Investigations so far have not found his role in the conspiracy, but Avanti fears a threat from him to her and her in-laws.

Avanti also stated that as Hemanth’s younger brother Hema Sumanth Kumar is studying in the UK, they were also planning to settle there, at least for a few years, so that her family can come out of the pain of losing her.

Officials investigating the honour killing of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar have relied more on technical aspects of the case to solve it.

It is widely felt that had they combined the technical aspects with human intelligence and had coordinated better with the police in neighbouring districts, there were chances that they could have solved the case much earlier, and could even have saved Hemanth from his killers.

