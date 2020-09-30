Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor gets Central nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the Centre gave approval for development of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC). He said the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) would develop the new corridor.

He said that the State, which already has Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) will have the third industrial corridors with the HBIC and exuded confidence that the State will witness rapid progress in the industry sector.

Conducting a review with the officials in the APIIC headquarters at Mangalagiri near here on Tuesday, Goutham Reddy said that Orvakal in Kurnool district will be the node in HBIC. Stating that Tamminapatnam in Nellore district and Routhurusumula in Chittoor district would be developed as nodes in VCIC and CBIC respectively, he wanted the officials to expedite the development works of the industrial corridors.

He also reviewed the progress of common effluent treatment plant works in Naidupet industrial cluster and also the road works between Samalkot and Rajanagaram being taken up by AP State Roads Development Corporation. APIIC Chairperson RK Roja, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R Karikal Valaven, and other officials were present.