Bringing fresh air to one and all

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : As we step into summer the need for fans increases. Consumer electronics company, Avance Future Pvt Ltd, which manufactures popular IOT (Internet of Things) enabled ‘Hawa’ fans is going to set up its own manufacturing plant shortly in Hyderabad.

It is also going to hire 150 people to support its manufacturing and other operations of the company in Telangana. Avance has launched its 1st IOT enabled made in Telangana ‘Hawa’ branded fans in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

These fans can be operated through a mobile app, voice command or through a remote, therefore they are truly IOT enabled devices. Hawa fans are 65 per cent more energy efficient compared to the conventional fans and they are made of using self-cleaning technology, according to Anil Bonda, Director, Strategy and Sales, Avance Future.