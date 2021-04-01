STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Jealous man bludgeons lover’s son to death

The accused had initially informed Mounika that the child, Rohith Rekwal, developed seizures and was found dead when he took him to the hospital.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man Maddikunta Raju at Saroornagar on charges of killing his girlfriend Mounika’s 18-month-old son. The accused had initially informed Mounika that the child, Rohith Rekwal, developed seizures and was found dead when he took him to the hospital. But the post-mortem revealed that the child suffered internal injuries in the chest and head, resulting in the death. Based on the findings, police picked up Raju and on inquiry, he admitted to having killed the child. He rained blows on the child’s head, chest and also banged him to the cot, resulting in the death as he found the child to be an “obstruction” in his life with Mounika.   

Mounika was married to Ajay Lal Rekwal but the couple grew apart after their child Rohith’s birth. In January 2021, they separated. While Ajaylal stayed at Borabanda, Mounika moved out with her son, to live in Saroornagar with Raju. Before Mounika met Ajaylal, she was in a relationship with Raju for three years.
Raju, who is a washing machine technician, found Rohith’s presence irritating. Hence he decided to kill the child around two weeks ago. 

On Saturday evening, Mounika left to work leaving her son with Raju. A couple of hours later, Raju called up Mounika saying Rohith was having seizures and asked her to come to the hospital immediately. He first took the child to private hospitals and later along with Mounika took him to Osmania Hospital, where the child was declared brought dead. He told Mounika that after he gave some milk to Rohith, he vomited and had seizures.Ajaylal raised suspicions about the death and registered a police complaint on Sunday. Though Raju initially denied his role, after the post-mortem, he admitted that he killed Rohith. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rachakonda police Mounika
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp