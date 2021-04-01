STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Keeping Telugu literature alive

A Telugu literature kit called, ‘Telugu Sahitimoorthulu Mukachitraalu- Repati Tharam Kosam’ has biographies of 111 Telugu authors and has been compiled by Shanmukha Sunnapuralla

Published: 01st April 2021 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  In this digital age, when people are hardly reading books, many famous authors of yesteryears are today largely unknown, their works either under-read or out of print altogether. This is especially true of vernacular writers. A Telugu literature kit called, Telugu Sahitimoorthulu Mukachitraalu- Repati Tharam Kosam with biographies of 111 Telugu authors has been compiled by Shanmukha Sunnapuralla. Shanmukha, an MBA graduate, along with his parents, both Telugu teachers at a government school have been researching on the doyens of Telugu literature since 2011.

Some of the authors in this book date back to the 11th Century, according to Shanmukha. Some of the Telangana writers and poets included are Daasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, Kaloji Narayana Rao, C Narayana Reddy, Dasaradhi Rangacharya and Voddiraju Sodarulu. “First, we compiled our findings into a concise, yet distinctive volume one and soon we will be publishing the second volume.

In all, we have researched on 512 local language authors,” says Shanmukha, who is the founder and publisher of Harshitha Publications. Inspired by his parents, who have over the years been trying to document Telugu writers, Shanmukha also wishes to rediscover and document the lives of the forgotten Telugu literary legends that shaped Telugu literature since the earliest ages.

Shanmukha and his parents travelled all over the two Telugu states, and documented biographies with descriptive observations, and countless photographs. With this compilat ion, Shanmukha wishes to “inspire, empower and educate linguists, artists and literary progeny of tomorrow.” He questions: “How do we bring together generations of Telugu language and literature enthusiasts to celebrate our literary legacies and make Telugu literary heritage accessible to everyone?

How do we honour their works which spoke for entire generations of gifted writers thus shaping the boundless Telugu literary art over past centuries?” They have also printed a Telugu calendar honouring more than 200 Telugu writers and poets through their birth and death anniversaries to ensure their legacies are celebrated every year. He says, “Our aim is to increase the visibility and prominence of veteran Telugu literary giants in people’s minds.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp