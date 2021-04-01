STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revenge murder: 47-year-old brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on Hyderabad road

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said the murder was a result of old enmity. The suspects intercepted Asad who was on a bike and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

Published: 01st April 2021

Deceased Asad Khan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of revenge killing, 47-year-old Asad Khan was brutally hacked to death in full public view on the main road at Mailardevpally of Cyberabad commissionerate on Thursday. Asad was the main accused in the murder of Amjad Ali Khan at Mailardevpally in September 2018. Police found Amjad’s family members had killed Asad to avenge his death.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said the murder was a result of old enmity. The suspects intercepted Asad who was on a bike and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. “We have analysed the CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspects. Teams are on the job to nab them,” he said.

Videos of the incident shot by locals had gone viral within no time.

Police said on Thursday afternoon, Asad along with a relative was on a bike going to Jahanuma. Midway on Nice Hotel Road, the suspects travelling in an auto rickshaw, hit his bike from the rear.

As he fell from the bike, around five persons jumped out of the vehicle and pounced on Asad with sharp weapons and hacked him. He received multiple injuries on the head, neck and other body parts and died on the spot.

Police after analysing the CCTV footage understood that Amjad’s younger son Shaheen was involved in the murder along with his associates.

Asad and Amjad were close friends in the past and Amjad’s elder son Ali and Asad’s daughter got married in 2015. But due to some disputes, they separated and both had a second marriage later.

Police said Asad believed that his daughter's life was spoiled by marrying Ali. After Ali’s second marriage, Asad developed a grudge against Amjad’s family and waited for an opportunity to take revenge.

As per the plan, he along with the other accused conducted a recce and killed Amjad Khan at his furniture shop in Mailardevpally. Asad had agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh for killing Amjad. Police had then arrested Asad and four others in the case. All of them were later detained under the PD Act, but Asad approached the High Court and got the orders quashed. Amjad’s murder case is pending trial in the court.

