Rolling with the times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : As hotels across India struggle to maintain occupancy levels, some have managed to quickly adapt to the situation and work around it. From understanding the schedule of the IT employees in the vicinity to comprehending the psyche of their guests, they have done a host of things to stay relevant. Hotel Ibis Hyderabad at Hi-Tec City, opened its alfresco to host the Grills and Tandoor Weekend nights a month ago. Says General Manager Venu Gopal, “We started this tentatively, but once our guests started coming, we decided it was time to go all out to line up some delicacies including haleem and other things that our local and outstation guests love. Many, who have stayed indoors for over a year, have started stepping out, albeit with their masks and following Covid protocols.

A conversation with a guest made us host pets too recently.” In March this year, Ibis Hyderabad opened its doors to pets. They invited pet owners to spend a staycation with them and on offer were special bowls, mattresses, exclusive entrance for them and their pets, a place earmarked for the pets to answer natural calls and even a vet on call. “With travel again on getting clamped with increase in Covid cases, there have been enquiries for relaxed staycations and we have started offering our rooms for really affordable prices,” says Venu Gopal. Interestingly, there are guests who plan their shopping at IKEA and then club it with a stay in the hotel and going back home on Sunday with their shopping haul.

Executive Chef Namala Arun Kumar adds that he has planned what he calls a ‘ghar ka khana’ platter for guests who could not travel to their hometown in other states are missing home. “I recently made home-style Machher Jhol for a Bengali guest for New Year. And for another guest who wanted to taste fusion food, I tried Vennamudda Tart for him.” The Grills and Tandoor evenings will also introduce summer cocktails and milkshakes he adds, while flaunting the haleem that Spice It, the restaurant, has for guests.

The spread includes options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike with items like Paneer Tikka, Veg Shikampuri Kebab etc. However, the most popular item seems to be the Vegetarian Haleem which comes with fried onions, fried mint, cashews, lemon wedges etc. For Continental lovers, there are lip-smacking options like Ajwaini Fish Tikka, Angara Murgh Tikka, and Kesari Tangadi Kebab and of course haleem too, as precursor to with the upcoming Ramzan season which begins on April 12.