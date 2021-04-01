STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travelling? Here’s how to get a confirmed ticket

If you are planning to travel by train, the prospect of booking tickets on IRCTC website can easily dull your enthusiasm to explore a new place.

Published: 01st April 2021 07:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If you are planning to travel by train, the prospect of booking tickets on IRCTC website can easily dull your enthusiasm to explore a new place. The website is notorious for its slow speed and can test the most patient person’s limits. When Dinesh Kumar Kotha and Sripad Vaidya found it difficult to book tickets on the website while travelling from Bangalore to Hyderabad, they decided to do something about it. The fruit of their labour was Confirmtkt, an online train discovery and booking platform.

It ensures that the customers get a ‘confirm ticket’ even if they log on at the last minute. It provides access to hassle-free bookings of tickets in partnership with IRCTC. Talking about the benefits of booking tickets on their platform, Dinesh says: “Confirmed ticket options with accurate waitlist prediction and alternatives, free cancellation, instant refunds and availability in multiple languages are some of the exclusive features that make it easy for users to book ticket on our website.”

Dinesh spearheads technology, growth and vision of the company. After completing his engineering in electronics and communication, he started his career as a Java developer. He had also set up a taxi fare comparison app called Meterup along with his partner Sripad Vaidya. He says, “Payment on Confirmtkt is highly secure. Easy UPI and other multiple payment modes are available to book the tickets. Besides offering 24X7 customer support, we can also predict your train confirmation chances even before you book the tickets. Our app has seen more than 20 million downloads.” It is available on Google Play and App Store. So, one can be all set to get tickets without much hassle and be set to travel.

