ASI death: Cops serve second notice on Uber

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, who had charged cab aggregator Uber with abetment to culpable homicide, served a second notice on the company in connection with the death of ASI Mahipal Reddy of KPHB police station, who was hit by a cabbie at a drunk driving checkpoint.

ASI Mahipal Reddy

The police asked the company to explain the measures it has taken to ensure that their drivers follow traffic and road safety rules. The first notice was served on the company shortly after the accident on Saturday night. Not satisfied with the company’s response, a second notice was served, the police said.

“Based on Uber’s reply, we will get clarity on its safety procedures and how its drivers are made to comply with the traffic norms. Accordingly, we will chalk out a plan to regulate them as per legal provisions,” a senior police official said.

This is the second fatal accident in two months involving an Uber driver in the city. In February, an accident was reported at Rajendranagar police limits, when a driver crashed his vehicle and caused the death of a passenger.

Prima facie inquiry found that Uber has been forcing its drivers to stretch their work hours by luring them with additional pay and incentives. As a result, the drivers are making more trips, while ending up more tired. The police believe that Uber driver Mohd Aslam, who had knocked down ASI A Mahipal Reddy and causing his death, was also driving his cab without proper rest.