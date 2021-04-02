GHMC falls short of target

HYDERABAD: The GHMC failed to meet its target of Rs 1,900 crore in property tax collection for the year 2020-21. The civic body could collect Rs 1,700 crore — a shortfall of Rs 200 crore. However, property tax collections was better this time in comparison to 2019-20, which was about Rs 1,472 crore. The increase in collections for 2020-21 can be attributed to the State government’s One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax defaulters. Of the total 16.88 lakh assessments in GHMC limits, about 12.20 lakh owners paid their taxes.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Chennai records hottest day this summer, heat wave to continue in 27 TN districts till April 4
Shut down trains and local markets, not malls, to curb COVID-19 infections: Malls body
India has not imposed any export ban on COVID-19 vaccines: MEA
India pitches for early disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh
Assam polls: Congress launches all-out attack after EVMs allegedly found in BJP candidate's car