GHMC falls short of target

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC failed to meet its target of Rs 1,900 crore in property tax collection for the year 2020-21. The civic body could collect Rs 1,700 crore — a shortfall of Rs 200 crore. However, property tax collections was better this time in comparison to 2019-20, which was about Rs 1,472 crore. The increase in collections for 2020-21 can be attributed to the State government’s One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax defaulters. Of the total 16.88 lakh assessments in GHMC limits, about 12.20 lakh owners paid their taxes.