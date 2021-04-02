Many Hyderabad ATMs fail to cough up cash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sizeable number of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of both public and private sector banks in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been found to be defunct over the last few days, either being unable to dispense cash or stating that their servers were down. As there are some bank holidays in the coming days and many employees received their monthly salaries, people seem to have withdrawn cash in advance to avoid liquidity issues later. On Thursday, many ATMs across different parts of the city including Somajiguda, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Barkatpura, Ameerpet and Secunderabad were found to be non-functional.

While some did not have cash, in others the server was down. A huge rush was observed outside some of the functioning ATMs. However, ATMs belonging to nationalised banks at different places were dispensing cash without any problem. A senior SBI official speaking to Express emphatically denied that there was any problem with SBI ATMs in the city. He claimed that all the bank’s ATMs across Hyderabad are functioning normally. “There is no problem with any of the SBI ATMs in the city. Through our online monitoring system, we did not find any problems,” he added.