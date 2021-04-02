STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Month on, transgender help desk gets seven plaints

Cyberabad police had launched the transgender help desk a month ago to curb atrocities against the transgender community.

Transgenders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aruvi (name changed), a transwoman, was traced by Cyberabad police after her parents had lodged a complaint with the country’s first help desk for the transgender community. After counselling Aruvi and her parents, who had previously refused to accept her identity, the police also helped her get a job. 

Cyberabad police had launched the transgender help desk a month ago to curb atrocities against the transgender community. In just the last few weeks, it has received seven complaints.  On completion of one month of the initiative, which has garnered accolades from various sections of the society, the transgender help desk on Thursday has requested the community members to reach out to the desk without hesitation.

Citizens can reach out to the help desk on WhatsApp: 9490617121, e-mail: transgender.cybsuprt121@gmail.com or tag them on Twitter: @TransgenderCyb2, Instagram: transgendercybsupport, and Facebook: Transgender Cyberabad.

Community members can seek help online
Members of the transgender community can reach out to the help desk on WhatsApp: 9490617121, e-mail: transgender.cybsuprt121@gmail.com or Twitter: @TransgenderCyb2, Instagram: transgendercybsupport, and Facebook: Transgender Cyberabad

