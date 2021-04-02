STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revenge killing: 47-yr-old hacked to death in public

As they reached Nice Hotel Road, the suspects travelling in an auto-rickshaw hit Asad’s bike from behind.

Asad Khan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a case of revenge killing, a 47-year-old man was brutally hacked to death in public view on Mailardevpally main road on Thursday. The deceased Asad Khan was the main accused in the murder of a person named Mohd Amjad Ali Khan at Mailardevpally in September, 2018. Police found that Amjad Ali Khan’s family had killed Asad Khan to avenge his death.   

Speaking to the media, DCP-Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that the murder was fuelled by an old enmity. The suspects intercepted Asad Khan, who was on a bike, and attacked him with weapons, killing him on the spot. “We have analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspects. Amjad’s younger son Shaheen and his associates are involved in the murder. Teams are on the lookout for them,” he said.

When the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, Asad Khan and his relative were on their way to Jahanuma. As they reached Nice Hotel Road, the suspects travelling in an auto-rickshaw hit Asad’s bike from behind.As soon as Asad fell off the bike, around five persons pounced on Asad with sharp weapons. He received multiple injuries on the head, neck and other body parts, and died on the spot.

A family dispute
Asad and Amjad were close friends in the past. Amjad’s eldest son and Asad’s daughter got married in 2015. But due to disputes, they separated and married other people later. Asad was of the view that his daughter’s life was spoiled by her first marriage, due to which he killed Amjad Khan in 2018

