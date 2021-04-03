Switch words: Choose your words and talk wisely

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Your words become action, and it is often the most ignored fact. Think before you say something, because what you’re saying is heard by the Universe and as a result, the Universe transforms it into your actions.

What are Switch Words?

Switch words are simply the words that determine and alter your energy from one dimension to the other dimension. It means that words hold the power to change your energy. Switch words can be called single-word affirmations and can replace affirmations.

How does it work?

Switch words help you manifest. These powerful words speak directly to your subconscious mind, activating your ability to manifest money, creativity, self-healing and success. We all have desires and dreams to accomplish, both personally and professionally. The key to transforming those dreams into reality lies not in our conscious actions, but in our words.

Switch words are seed mantras in English. In Hinduism and Buddhism, there are many mantras that are created with the help of seed mantras e.g. in Ganesh Mantra, ‘Aum Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varada Sarva Janamme Vashamanaya Svaha’ is created with seed mantras like shreem, hreem, kleem, etc. All switch words are seed mantras in English.

How to use them wisely?

There are many ways to use switch words. For starters, you can write them down in your journal, meditate on one or more switch words, you can also whisper or speak one throughout your day. Or simply use them when you need to. There are no hard and fast rules. Try them all, or simply use the one that resonates with you.

Some common yet useful switch words

Find, divine, count, done and scheme - These are used to manifest wealth in our lives

Together- It is a master switch word that can be spoken prior to any other switch word as it helps focus on your intention

Bring - It is the manifestation power word. It can be used alone or with other words to help you bring what you desire in life

Love, Rejoice, Divine - Use these words to attract love in your life

Adjust - This creates balance and helps handle difficult and unpleasant situations

— Sheetal Shaparia, life coach