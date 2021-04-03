Tipper rams bike, 3 Inter students killed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three Intermediate first year students were killed when their bike hit a tipper at Nalgonda on Friday. The deceased were identified as Srikanth, 17, Mahesh, 17, and Siva, 18. According to the police, the boys were triple riding towards their college when a tipper rammed the bike near Chintagudem. All three died on the spot. A case has been registered against the tipper driver.

In another mishap, Satish Babu, the son of a vernacular newspaper employee, was killed after his car rammed a tipper at Suryapet. Satish lost control of the car as he reached Mukundapuram and rammed a tipper from behind.