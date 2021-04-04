GMR Group's new facility in Hyderabad to encourage innovation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Group on Saturday launched a new business vertical - GMR Innovex - that will partner with startups, corporates, innovation platforms, research institutions and academia to bring innovative ideas and solutions to life and help nurture the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

A dedicated new facility for innovation has also been established at the Hyderabad airport premises. Innovation-focused partnerships have also been forged by the GMR group for the purpose, with Airbus, Plug and Play, Swedish Institute, T-Hub, IIT-Hyderabad, ICRISAT and Schulich Business School.

The launch of GMR Innovex was participated by Union Ministry of Aviation, Secretary, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Telangana Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar and GMR Airports, ED-South and Chief Innovation Officer, SGK Kishore among others.