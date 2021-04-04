Summer's here: Pluck your mangoes from this online store in Hyderabad

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the mango season arrives in the State, a startup has developed a digital platform for selling the delectable fruit. The company, Kalgudi, has set a target of selling 10,000 tonnes of the fruit this season through its platforms tgreens.in and kalgudi.com not just to consumers, but traders and exporters as well.

The startup's representatives, during an agriculture-related meet with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and 15 other startup companies on March 8, explained to the government the various marketing strategies they were planning to use to sell the fruit in a digital platform. Impressed, the government took a decision to sell mangoes through the digital platform this summer.

Mango orchards have been raised in 3.06 lakh acres in the State and the expected yield is 12 lakh tonnes. Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jagitial, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Mancherial are the main districts set aside for mango production.

Farmers in these district have formed farmer producer organisations (FPOs). These FPOs will work in tandem with the digital platforms. Customers can go on the tgreens and kalgudi websites and find out for themselves the details of the farmer, the location of the mango orchard and details about the variety of the mango by scanning the QR code of the pack.

All details including how the fruit has been plucked and how it will be packaged will be provided to the customers. The accountability and transparency factor will fetch more revenues to the farmers, said Horticulture Director L Venkatram Reddy.

The staff of Kalgudi will directly visit the orchards, purchase the fruits, and export it to the consumers. They will be trained by staff from the Agriculture University. The farmers will get the price for the produce at their farm itself.