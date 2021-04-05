IIT-Hyderabad will soon organise 'Clean-a-thon'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) will soon organise a hackathon — ‘Clean-a-thon’ — with an aim to find feasible solutions for environmental issues, including water, air and noise pollution and increasing use of non-biodegradable materials.

During the hackathon, the participants will present solutions to curb pollution. They will also pitch alternatives to plastic, and ideas on upcycling and recycling. The top three winners will get `20,000. They will also get a lateral entry to grant schemes providing up to `10 lakh for implementing their ideas. In addition, they will be mentored by an IIT Hyderabad-based incubator named i-TIC Foundation.