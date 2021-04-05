STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road under Bridge under Hitech station to open today

Published: 05th April 2021 08:20 AM

The new 4-lane Road Under Bridge near Hitech City MMTS station.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new four-lane Road Under Bridge (RuB) near Hitech City MMTS station will be thrown open for the public on Monday and is touted to solve two problems — inundation under the railway line and traffic snarls.

The area below the railway line gets waterlogged even with a small spell of rain and traffic movement comes to a standstill, creating a grid lock situation in the vicinity. In view of the geographical constraints at the site for gravity disposal of stormwater, an RCC sump with 800 kilolitre capacity has been constructed beneath the approach road to Kukatpally side.

Also, to bail out the stormwater during the downpour, two sensor responsive 40HP pumps have been installed by the GHMC. Further, as there is daily seepage of 35,000 to 40,000 litres, the civic body has planned to utilise this storage of fresh water in the sump for daily watering for tree plantation in the nearby locations in the Moosapet Circle.

This RuB is one of top-priority projects under the Comprehensive Traffic Study on the corridor from Gachibowli to JNTU. It was taken up under Phase-I of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).The length of the bidirectional RuB, including approaches, is 410 metres in length and 20.60 metres wide. The service road width on Hitech City side is nine metres while 11 metres on Kukatpally side. 

The RuB was built at an estimated cost of Rs 66.59 crore. Cost of approaches and diversion of Storm Water Drain by GHMC is Rs 42.50 crore, and cost of RuB portion by the SCR (with deposit funds from GHMC) is Rs 24.09 crore). MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the RuB on Monday.

