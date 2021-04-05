STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three from MP dupe city woman of Rs 1.25 crore, held

The complainant then transferred Rs 1.20 crore into the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested three persons from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly cheating a woman from Hyderabad of Rs 1.25 crore under the pretext of online trading. Police have seized incriminatory documents and devices from the accused. The arrested accused — Tarun Prajapati, 24, Bablu Chouhan, 26, and Sandeep Bansode, 27 — are all residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Police are also on the lookout for a woman accused.  

According to police, the victim had received a message from a Facebook profile with the name Sakshi Mehta, claiming the former was a consultant at the Company Central Trade Research in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The woman accused then called the complainant and asked her to open a DMAT account for online trading that will get her huge profits. Believing the caller, the complainant had initially transferred Rs 5 lakh for trading.

Soon, the accused told that the complainant that she had earnedRs 88 lakh profit and to claim it, she needs to pay an amount of Rs 1.20 crore as per company rules. The complainant then transferred Rs 1.20 crore into the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. The victim then realised that she was cheated and then complained to the police. 

The accused have cheated several people in this manner. They had also opened several bank accounts under different names in various banks of Madhya Pradesh. So far, the accused were involved in total of three cases of cybercrime in Hyderabad and Ambikapur of Chattisgarh. Earlier, two of the accused were arrested in a  similar case.

Victim asked to pay Rs 1.20 crore to ‘claim profit’
The complainant had initially transferred Rs 5 lakh to the accused for trading. The accused then told the complainant that she had earned Rs 88 lakh profit and to claim it, she needs to pay an amount of Rs 1.20 crore as per company rules. The complainant then transferred Rs 1.20 crore into the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. The victim then realised that she was cheated and approached to the police 

Hyderabad fraud arrest
