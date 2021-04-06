STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunken rider rams scooterist; kills techie 

 A drunk rider rammed his Royal Enfield into a scooter at Madhapur in the wee hours of Monday, killing a techie riding pillion with him.

Published: 06th April 2021 12:59 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A drunk rider rammed his Royal Enfield into a scooter at Madhapur in the wee hours of Monday, killing a techie riding pillion with him. The biker identified as B Veera Raghava Choudhary was not only riding under the influence of alcohol, but also jumped a signal. The deceased K Rakesh Varma, who was riding pillion with Choudhary, received severe injuries, and died while undergoing treatment, the police said.

Choudhary has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, drunk and rash driving. He recorded 230 mg dl BAC in the breath analyser test.According to police, Choudhary and Varma were proceeding towards Borabanda on the bike. As they reached Parvat Nagar, Choudhary jumped the red signal and crashed the bike into a scooter. The duo, as well the three persons on the scooter, fell off their vehicles. They were immediately rushed to a private hospital, where Varma died while undergoing treatment. The others are out of danger, said doctors.

In another accident at Auto Nagar under Vanasthalipuram police limits, Swathi, 29, who was riding pillion with her husband Ramesh, died when a truck hit their bike. The couple residing in Hayathnagar were returning home after purchasing groceries, said police. A case has been registered against the truck driver.

