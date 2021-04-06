STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fashion means comfort for Saina

When asked how she stays humble despite the fame and success, Nehwal said it is all thanks to the people around her.

Published: 06th April 2021 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, fashion is all about comfort. “One needs to be comfortable in what clothes and jewellery they wear. These days, people are well aware of how to dress and style themselves. Most of them have a great sense of style. We can see it on social media,” she said on Monday at the launch of Forevermark’s ‘Circle of Trust’ diamond bangles by PMJ Jewels in Banjara Hills. 

The shuttler, who dazzled in a floral blue anarkali and sported beach waves, confessed that she has a weakness for diamonds, just like any other girl. “I have a collection of rings, earrings, etc. Every time I win a tournament, I take my father along to buy some diamond jewellery. I simply love diamonds, I can’t resist their shine,” she said.

When asked how she stays humble despite the fame and success, Nehwal said it is all thanks to the people around her. “My parents and coaches are grounded, they ensure that I am too. It is very important to be grounded throughout your life,” she said. 

The former world no. one is looking forward to a string of tournaments this year -- Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore Opens. Filmmaker Amol Gupte’s recent biopic on the champion athlete, Saina, has been receiving great response at the box office and seems to be a hit among fans. Actor Parineeti Chopra plays Nehwal in the movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp