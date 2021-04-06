Fashion means comfort for Saina

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, fashion is all about comfort. “One needs to be comfortable in what clothes and jewellery they wear. These days, people are well aware of how to dress and style themselves. Most of them have a great sense of style. We can see it on social media,” she said on Monday at the launch of Forevermark’s ‘Circle of Trust’ diamond bangles by PMJ Jewels in Banjara Hills.

The shuttler, who dazzled in a floral blue anarkali and sported beach waves, confessed that she has a weakness for diamonds, just like any other girl. “I have a collection of rings, earrings, etc. Every time I win a tournament, I take my father along to buy some diamond jewellery. I simply love diamonds, I can’t resist their shine,” she said.

When asked how she stays humble despite the fame and success, Nehwal said it is all thanks to the people around her. “My parents and coaches are grounded, they ensure that I am too. It is very important to be grounded throughout your life,” she said.

The former world no. one is looking forward to a string of tournaments this year -- Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore Opens. Filmmaker Amol Gupte’s recent biopic on the champion athlete, Saina, has been receiving great response at the box office and seems to be a hit among fans. Actor Parineeti Chopra plays Nehwal in the movie.