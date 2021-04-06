Karvy CA held for creating forged GO on lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested a 48 year-old chartered accountant working for Karvy & Co. on Monday for creating a fake Government Order (GO) regarding night curfew in Telangana that recently went viral on social media. Following the circulation of the fake order, the government clarified that it would not impose any lockdown in Telangana in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Police have booked Sreepathi Sanjeev Kumar, 48, a resident of Madhapur, and shifted him to judicial remand.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

shows the fake GO that was recently

circulated on social media, in Hyderabad

on Monday | RVK Rao

Speaking to the media persons here, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that Sanjeev Kumar had downloaded a previous GO No.45 that was issued on March 22, 2020 that announced the lockdown in the State due to the pandemic.

He then changed the dates of the lockdown to correspond it to 2021 and sent the fake GO in a PDF format on a Whatsapp group that had 40 members.

The group members further circulated the fake GO through on various platforms and the document soon went viral on social media. PC Anjani Kumar warned that if any person indulges in spreading fake information, the police would not hesitate in taking stern action against them.