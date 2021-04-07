Farmers take part in mitti satyagraha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of farmers from Telangana on Tuesday, participated in a unique ‘mitti’ (soil) satyagraha’, to extend their solidarity with the nationwide farmer’s protest to repeal the recent farm laws. As part of the protest, farmers from different parts of the State collected soil from their fields and sent it to the protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border and Singhu border in Delhi.

Vissa Kirankumar, a national working group member of AIKSCC, said, “Wherever we held village-level meetings, the farmers in AP and Telangana came out strongly against the Central laws and demanded a guarantee for MSP.” The soil satyagraha campaign in Telangana and A.P. will continue till April 14.