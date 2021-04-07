STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA ropes in Bengaluru company to clean Hussainsagar

Firm will minimise odour, algal growth through bioremediation process, reinstate natural ecosystem in lake to improve its water quality

Published: 07th April 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A grubby and fetid Hussainsagar that is covered with algae, hyacinth and garbage, as seen on Tuesday | Vani Buddhavarapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since the bioremediation process at Hussainsagar was stopped in September last year due to the rains, the lake turned fetid as a result of unabated algal and hyacinth growth. Following criticism from various quarters on the rising pollution and foul odour from the lake, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has started the process to reinstate the natural conditions at the lake to improve its water quality from this month.

HMDA, through global bids, has allocated works to NACOF, a Bengaluru-based company, to take up the job of improving the water quality in Hussainsagar. The company will minimise the odour and algal bloom in the water body through microbial-based bioremediation techniques. The said technology would aid in improving the water quality of the lake and is considered as one of the effective ways to deal with the pollution because of its high efficiency and low cost, and as it does not cause secondary pollution. The multiple microbial preparation is composed of bacteria that can transfer nutritive material and some natural humic acid, which can destroy algae, stimulate growth of microorganisms and degrade the target pollutants.

Earlier, the HMDA had implemented similar technological interventions to improve the water quality from April 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Later, another Canadian company took up remediation of the lake using energy waves during from March to August 2020. During the interventions, there was an improvement in the lake’s water quality in addition to the huge reduction in the foul smell. The dissolved oxygen then would range from 3.6 to 6.4 mg/l and BOD ranged from 30 to 36 mg/l.

Sources said that the major objective of the project is to reinstate the natural ecosystem with an emphasis on reducing algal blooms, thereby, minimising odour and increasing the dissolved oxygen level. Besides cleaning of the lake water, the firm must aid in restoring the natural ecological balance of the water body.

High efficiency, low cost

The bioremediation technique is considered effective because of its high efficiency and low cost, and it doesn’t cause secondary pollution. Multiple microbial preparation can transfer nutritive material and natural humic acid, which can destroy algae, stimulate growth of micro organisms and degrade the target pollutants

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hussainsagar
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp