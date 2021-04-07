HMDA ropes in Bengaluru company to clean Hussainsagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since the bioremediation process at Hussainsagar was stopped in September last year due to the rains, the lake turned fetid as a result of unabated algal and hyacinth growth. Following criticism from various quarters on the rising pollution and foul odour from the lake, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has started the process to reinstate the natural conditions at the lake to improve its water quality from this month.

HMDA, through global bids, has allocated works to NACOF, a Bengaluru-based company, to take up the job of improving the water quality in Hussainsagar. The company will minimise the odour and algal bloom in the water body through microbial-based bioremediation techniques. The said technology would aid in improving the water quality of the lake and is considered as one of the effective ways to deal with the pollution because of its high efficiency and low cost, and as it does not cause secondary pollution. The multiple microbial preparation is composed of bacteria that can transfer nutritive material and some natural humic acid, which can destroy algae, stimulate growth of microorganisms and degrade the target pollutants.

Earlier, the HMDA had implemented similar technological interventions to improve the water quality from April 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Later, another Canadian company took up remediation of the lake using energy waves during from March to August 2020. During the interventions, there was an improvement in the lake’s water quality in addition to the huge reduction in the foul smell. The dissolved oxygen then would range from 3.6 to 6.4 mg/l and BOD ranged from 30 to 36 mg/l.

Sources said that the major objective of the project is to reinstate the natural ecosystem with an emphasis on reducing algal blooms, thereby, minimising odour and increasing the dissolved oxygen level. Besides cleaning of the lake water, the firm must aid in restoring the natural ecological balance of the water body.

