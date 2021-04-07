Stay beautiful using Abhyanga technique

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entrepreneur, Yogini, and Mountaineer Abhyanga is a traditional form of massage that’s done with warm sesame, coconut or a combination of such oils in Ayurveda.

Daily Abhyanga practice is guaranteed to restore the balance of your doshas enhancing well-being and longevity.

By Radhika Iyer Talati
HYDERABAD :  Entrepreneur, Yogini, and Mountaineer Abhyanga is a traditional form of massage that’s done with warm sesame, coconut or a combination of such oils in Ayurveda.  While traditionally, this warm oil is applied on the entire body starting from the scalp to the soles of your feet. The same can be done for the face as well. Warm oil is the main ingredient of this practice and when combined with the correct strokes— visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet etc. are noticed on the face and neck.

Since essential pressure points are tackled along this region, overall health and wellness is also promoted. 
Traditionally, Abhyanga is performed by older ladies in a household, but nowadays, there are trained therapists who specialise in giving these unique facial massages. It’s a good idea to find such a therapist and learn any technical way to practise Abhyanga on your face before you try it out on your own. 

Wide range of research has found reduction of subjective stress levels in people who took a 20 minute session of face Abhyanga as a result of which their heart rate decreased and there was a noticeable alteration in their autonomic nervous system.  A study by a group of students of Ayurveda in Kerala on face Abhyanga indicated a steady phase of long term heart rate stimulation during and after the practice. For many of those who have been ardent Abhyanga practitioners, healthy and radiant skin, is one of the main results of this ritual as the strokes are known to increase skin blood flow, reduce appearance of wrinkles and scars, improve skin smoothness, make facial skin and neck soft and decrease hypertension. 

So when should one practise Face Abhyanga? 
Every single day. Just before you shower, spend just five minutes, sitting down quietly and massage your face with any oil that suits you. Warm up the oil a bit, pour some on your hands, rub your palms together and gently, in small circular upward movement, allow this oil to sink into your neck and face. A practice like the Abhyanga is important to connect with our own selves. These few minutes of alone time, allows our mind body connect to happen naturally. There really is no greater expression of self-love than these kind of simple daily rituals. 

Daily Abhyanga practice is guaranteed to restore the balance of your doshas enhancing well-being and longevity. Our ancients compare Abhyanga to Sneha or love, because it is believed that the effects of Abhyanga are similar to receiving care and love. Regular face Abhyanga practice is especially grounding and relaxing for Pitta and Vata dosha imbalances. Say goodbye to issues like headaches, migraine, sinus etc and allow improved sleep, better vision and healthier hair and skin.

