Gold in paste form worth Rs 30 lakh seized from two passengers at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deputed at the RGI airport, Hyderabad, nabbed two passengers with gold in paste form. A yellow paste weighing 1.14 kg was recovered from them. The weight of the gold extracted from the paste is around 626.40 gms and worth Rs 30 lakh.

The passengers, identified as Mohd Maroof and Mohd Tarik, and the gold were handed over to the Customs for further investigation.

On Thursday around 4 am, during the Pre-Embarkation Security Check at the Security Hold Area (SHA) of Hyderabad Airport, Sub-Inspector Rajender Singh of the CISF noticed the abnormal walking style of a passenger while he approached for frisking.

On suspicion, the sub-inspector carried out a pat down search of the passenger. During the search, two packets of yellow paste that appeared to be gold weighing about 760 gm were found concealed in his shoes. The passenger was identified as Mohd Maroof, 37, bound for Delhi by an IndiGo Airlines flight.

On enquiry, he revealed that another passenger Mohd Tarik, 29, was accompanying him. Immediately, a search was carried out electronically and physically, following which Tarik was also traced at the airport. He was intercepted and enquired. During the search, a packet of yellow paste weighing about 380 gm was also recovered from his possession.

The three packets of yellow paste weighing about 1.14 kg were handed over to Customs officials, who later confirmed that it was gold in paste form.