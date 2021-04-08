STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lifting spirits in Covid times

The second wave of Covid-19 has the entire country sitting on pins and needles, with States clamping night curfews, vaccinating the elderly and increasing testing.

Published: 08th April 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Anjali

Anjali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The second wave of Covid-19 has the entire country sitting on pins and needles, with States clamping night curfews, vaccinating the elderly and increasing testing. While the pandemic rages on, young Hyderabadis are doing their best to keep the virus at bay as they await their turn for the vaccine.

Spoorthy Kondapaneni, a 32-year-old sommelier, is ensuring that ther mom, a chronic diabetic, does not get infected. “My family and I are being more cautious than before. We wear masks and gloves when we step out,” she says.

According to techie Fazil Banatwala, most of us knew that the second wave was coming, but didn’t bother to do much. “It’s like willingly jumping into a well. Had we taken the right precautions, the cases would not have spiked to such an extent,” he said.  

Meanwhile, celebrities in the city are going all out to boost their fans’ morale during these trying times. Recently, actor Anjali, on the sidelines of the pre-release event of her upcoming courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, asked people to stay safe.

“I urge you to maintain physical distance, wear masks and sanitise frequently,” she said. Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta motivated her fans amid the rising Covid cases. Posting a selfie on Twitter, she wrote: “Wear your masks guys!! We got this.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabadi coronavirus Anjali
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp