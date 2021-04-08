Lifting spirits in Covid times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second wave of Covid-19 has the entire country sitting on pins and needles, with States clamping night curfews, vaccinating the elderly and increasing testing. While the pandemic rages on, young Hyderabadis are doing their best to keep the virus at bay as they await their turn for the vaccine.

Spoorthy Kondapaneni, a 32-year-old sommelier, is ensuring that ther mom, a chronic diabetic, does not get infected. “My family and I are being more cautious than before. We wear masks and gloves when we step out,” she says.

According to techie Fazil Banatwala, most of us knew that the second wave was coming, but didn’t bother to do much. “It’s like willingly jumping into a well. Had we taken the right precautions, the cases would not have spiked to such an extent,” he said.

Meanwhile, celebrities in the city are going all out to boost their fans’ morale during these trying times. Recently, actor Anjali, on the sidelines of the pre-release event of her upcoming courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, asked people to stay safe.

“I urge you to maintain physical distance, wear masks and sanitise frequently,” she said. Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta motivated her fans amid the rising Covid cases. Posting a selfie on Twitter, she wrote: “Wear your masks guys!! We got this.”