Paint Your Plate Red

HYDERABAD : The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is back with more rising numbers everyday. Other than maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, staying at home and using handwashes and sanitisers healthcare experts recommend eating healthy food which includes red vegetables and fruits available right there in your kitchen basket.

The colour red in these eatables contains antioxidants which fights different diseases and helps boost the immunity system. Says Dr Mukta Patil, nutritionist and dietician, Eat Rrite health centre, Secunderabad, “The nutrients present in such fruits and veggies are Beta Carotene among other minerals and Vitamins. For example, apple has iron contain but the body should be able to absorb it.

At the same time, the presence of Vitamin C boosts immunity. Lycopene, an antioxidant present in tomatoes, is known to help improve immunity by taking care of free radicals. Many red and reddish fruits have these. These also contribute to a person’s eye health.

The production of antioxidants increases in the body because of the consumption.” Not only do red fruits and vegetables boost your health but also decorate your platter beautifully. Says Chef Inam Khan of Kingdom of BBQ, Banjara Hills, “I use a lot of colourful vegetables while serving the dishes. Other than lending colour they help the body gain more immunity. I use a lot of red cabbage shreds, grilled tomatoes and halved tangerines for my big platters.”

Red Grapes

These contain antioxidants known as flavonoids or polyphenols that help relax blood vessels, reduce swelling and strengthen cardiovascular muscles

Apples

These fruits contain a variety of antioxidants like quercetin, catechin, phloridzin and chlorogenic acid which are known as immunity boosters

Strawberries

These tiny delights are packed with several nutrients and the Vitamin C present in them is super antioxidant

Carrots

They are wonderful sources of beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and other antioxidants

Red Cabbages

These scarlet crunchy globules contain folate which helps produce more blood cells. The Vitamin C and other antioxidants acts as shields for the immunity

Tomatoes

The antioxidant lycopene in them lowers the risk of heart and other diseases

Beetroot

These salad essentials contain compounds known as nitrates which help improve the blood circulation and help dilation

