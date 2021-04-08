STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Paint Your Plate Red

The colour red in these eatables contains antioxidants which fights different diseases and helps boost the immunity system.

Published: 08th April 2021 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is back with more rising numbers everyday. Other than maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, staying at home and using handwashes and sanitisers healthcare experts recommend eating healthy food which includes red vegetables and fruits available right there in your kitchen basket.

The colour red in these eatables contains antioxidants which fights different diseases and helps boost the immunity system. Says Dr Mukta Patil, nutritionist and dietician, Eat Rrite health centre, Secunderabad, “The nutrients present in such fruits and veggies are Beta Carotene among other minerals and Vitamins. For example, apple has iron contain but the body should be able to absorb it.

At the same time, the presence of Vitamin C boosts immunity. Lycopene, an antioxidant present in tomatoes, is known to help improve immunity by taking care of free radicals. Many red and reddish fruits have these. These also contribute to a person’s eye health.

The production of antioxidants increases in the body because of the consumption.” Not only do red fruits and vegetables boost your health but also decorate your platter beautifully. Says Chef Inam Khan of Kingdom of BBQ, Banjara Hills, “I use a lot of colourful vegetables while serving the dishes. Other than lending colour they help the body gain more immunity. I use a lot of red cabbage shreds, grilled tomatoes and halved tangerines for my big platters.”

Red Grapes
These contain antioxidants known as flavonoids or polyphenols that help relax blood vessels, reduce swelling and strengthen cardiovascular muscles

Apples
These fruits contain a variety of antioxidants like quercetin, catechin, phloridzin and chlorogenic acid which are known as immunity boosters

Strawberries
These tiny delights are packed with several nutrients and the Vitamin C present in them is super antioxidant

Carrots
They are wonderful sources of beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and other antioxidants

Red Cabbages
These scarlet crunchy globules contain folate which helps produce more blood cells. The Vitamin C and other antioxidants acts as shields for the immunity

Tomatoes
The antioxidant lycopene in them lowers the risk of heart  and other diseases

Beetroot
These salad essentials contain compounds known as nitrates which help improve the blood circulation and help dilation

— Saima Afreen saima@newindianexpress.com  @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp