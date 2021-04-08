STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Preowned? So what! Hyderabadis into buying secondhand luxury cars

Hyderabadis are exchanging their ‘hot wheels’ every other year, sometimes even in two months, for something ‘hotter’.

Published: 08th April 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

By Himabindu Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Hyderabadis seem to be changing luxury cars like they change clothes. Right from the Mercedes-Benz C Class and the Audi A4 to a Porsche and Bentley, they want to own and try them all. Every time a premium beauty is launched, the city’s motorheads go gaga over it, but patiently wait for it to hit the swanky pre-maintained showrooms. And, the wait is worth it -- they get to experience luxury at a much affordable price. 

Take for instance Dr Amjad Khan, a resident of Shaikpet who bought a preowned BMW X1 for Rs 30 lakh eight months ago. Before this, he had an Audi Q3. “Every time a secondhand car with better mileage and features enters the market, my dealer informs me and I exchange my old one for it. It’s better than buying a brand new one as I hardly lose 10 per cent,” he says. Dr Khan’s love for cars goes back to his childhood as his father and brother have always owned the top-of-the-line automobiles.    

Some of you may think, “Ohh... Secondhand, it’s risky. We’d have to spend lakhs on bringing the car to top shape. It’s better we go for a brand new one instead.” Hold on... This is 2021 and things are changing, how people think is changing. “Out of 10, at least two opt for secondhand cars these days. Gone are the times when people were emotionally attached to automobiles. Today, a car is launched every other month, with fancy features and a performance that beats its predecessor,” says Faraan Rokadia, who owns Luxury Ridez — a preowned cars showroom in CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills. 

BMW X5

It makes perfect sense to go for secondhand cars, especially for those looking to buy in the premium segment. For instance, you pick up a brand new one in the Rs 40 lakh-Rs 50 lakh range. The value of the car depreciates by 20% in the first month itself and 15% every year. It hurts, right? “Instead, walk into a pre-maintained cars showroom, exchange your old one for a beauty in the Rs 30 lakh segment and you end up losing hardly Rs 2 lakh-Rs 2.5 lakh. If you go for a new one, its value drops by Rs 10 lakh-Rs 12 lakh over time.

There you go, luxury that’s pocket-friendly,” says Yash Parak, the owner of INGENS by Gautam’s Auto Arena on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45. His family has been in the business for 19 years now.  In short, for the price of a brand new mid-segment car like a Kia or Creta, which costs Rs 20 lakh-Rs 35 lakh, you get an as-good-as-new Mercedes or BMW crossover SUV. Also, the major concerns buyers have are accident-hit vehicles and tampered odometers. Parak advises them to approach established dealers, who ensure that all vehicles in their showroom undergo quality checks. 

BMW 3 Series

Luxe on wheels
Secondhand Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover Sport, Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Bentley, Porsche and Lexus, among others, fall in the Rs 1 crore segment. Renowned preowned car dealers in the city will always ensure that these magnificent beauties go through a rigorous quality check. Usually, they do not sell cars that have been damaged in accidents or if the odometer has been tampered with. These are two primary concerns of customers while  buying a preowned car

Stylish yet  pocket-friendly
The Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C Class, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Merc E-250, Audi Q3, BMW 3 Series and BMW X1 are some options for those looking to drive luxury in the Rs 20 lakh-Rs 30 lakh segment 

Mid-range cars  
The Jaguar XJ, BMW 6 and 7 Series GT, BMW X5 and  Mercedes-Benz E Class 350 are some preowned cars that one can buy in the Rs 50 lakh-Rs 90 lakh segment

Hyderabadis are exchanging their ‘hot wheels’ every other year, sometimes even in two months, for something ‘hotter’. But they are playing it smart by going for preowned beauties. This way they get to experience luxury at a relatively affordable price     

— Himabindu Reddy  himabindugopinath@ newindianexpress.com  @himureddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad luxury cars
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp