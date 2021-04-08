Preowned? So what! Hyderabadis into buying secondhand luxury cars

Himabindu Reddy By

HYDERABAD : Hyderabadis seem to be changing luxury cars like they change clothes. Right from the Mercedes-Benz C Class and the Audi A4 to a Porsche and Bentley, they want to own and try them all. Every time a premium beauty is launched, the city’s motorheads go gaga over it, but patiently wait for it to hit the swanky pre-maintained showrooms. And, the wait is worth it -- they get to experience luxury at a much affordable price.

Take for instance Dr Amjad Khan, a resident of Shaikpet who bought a preowned BMW X1 for Rs 30 lakh eight months ago. Before this, he had an Audi Q3. “Every time a secondhand car with better mileage and features enters the market, my dealer informs me and I exchange my old one for it. It’s better than buying a brand new one as I hardly lose 10 per cent,” he says. Dr Khan’s love for cars goes back to his childhood as his father and brother have always owned the top-of-the-line automobiles.

Some of you may think, “Ohh... Secondhand, it’s risky. We’d have to spend lakhs on bringing the car to top shape. It’s better we go for a brand new one instead.” Hold on... This is 2021 and things are changing, how people think is changing. “Out of 10, at least two opt for secondhand cars these days. Gone are the times when people were emotionally attached to automobiles. Today, a car is launched every other month, with fancy features and a performance that beats its predecessor,” says Faraan Rokadia, who owns Luxury Ridez — a preowned cars showroom in CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills.

BMW X5

It makes perfect sense to go for secondhand cars, especially for those looking to buy in the premium segment. For instance, you pick up a brand new one in the Rs 40 lakh-Rs 50 lakh range. The value of the car depreciates by 20% in the first month itself and 15% every year. It hurts, right? “Instead, walk into a pre-maintained cars showroom, exchange your old one for a beauty in the Rs 30 lakh segment and you end up losing hardly Rs 2 lakh-Rs 2.5 lakh. If you go for a new one, its value drops by Rs 10 lakh-Rs 12 lakh over time.

There you go, luxury that’s pocket-friendly,” says Yash Parak, the owner of INGENS by Gautam’s Auto Arena on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45. His family has been in the business for 19 years now. In short, for the price of a brand new mid-segment car like a Kia or Creta, which costs Rs 20 lakh-Rs 35 lakh, you get an as-good-as-new Mercedes or BMW crossover SUV. Also, the major concerns buyers have are accident-hit vehicles and tampered odometers. Parak advises them to approach established dealers, who ensure that all vehicles in their showroom undergo quality checks.

BMW 3 Series

Luxe on wheels

Secondhand Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover Sport, Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Bentley, Porsche and Lexus, among others, fall in the Rs 1 crore segment. Renowned preowned car dealers in the city will always ensure that these magnificent beauties go through a rigorous quality check. Usually, they do not sell cars that have been damaged in accidents or if the odometer has been tampered with. These are two primary concerns of customers while buying a preowned car

Stylish yet pocket-friendly

The Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C Class, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Merc E-250, Audi Q3, BMW 3 Series and BMW X1 are some options for those looking to drive luxury in the Rs 20 lakh-Rs 30 lakh segment

Mid-range cars

The Jaguar XJ, BMW 6 and 7 Series GT, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz E Class 350 are some preowned cars that one can buy in the Rs 50 lakh-Rs 90 lakh segment

Hyderabadis are exchanging their ‘hot wheels’ every other year, sometimes even in two months, for something ‘hotter’. But they are playing it smart by going for preowned beauties. This way they get to experience luxury at a relatively affordable price

