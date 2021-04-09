STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold worth Rs 30 lakh seized at RGI Airport

The passenger was identified as Mohd Maroof, 37, who was bound for Delhi by an IndiGo Airlines flight.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deputed at the RGI Airport, Hyderabad,  nabbed two passengers with gold in paste form. A yellow paste weighing 1.14 kg was recovered from them. The weight of the gold extracted from the paste is around 626.40 gm and worth `30 lakh. 

The passengers, identified as Mohd Maroof and Mohd Tarik, along with the gold, were handed over to the Customs for further investigation. On Thursday around 4 am, during the Pre-Embarkation Security Check at the Security Hold Area (SHA) of the airport, Sub-Inspector Rajender Singh of the CISF noticed the abnormal walking style of a passenger while he approached for frisking.

Based on his suspicion, the SI carried out a pat down search of the passenger. During the search, two packets of yellow paste that appeared to be gold weighing about 760 gm were found concealed in his shoes. The passenger was identified as Mohd Maroof, 37, who was bound for Delhi by an IndiGo Airlines flight.

On enquiry, he revealed that another passenger Mohd Tarik, 29, was accompanying him. Immediately, a search was carried out electronically and physically, following which Tarik was traced at the airport. During the search, a packet of yellow paste weighing about 380 gm was recovered from his possession.
The three packets of yellow paste weighing about 1.14 kg were handed over to Customs officials, who later confirmed that it was gold in paste form. 

