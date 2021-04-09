Jabardasth fame actor seeks action against house owner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular Telugu comedy show artiste Vinod (alias Vinodini) met East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M Ramesh Reddy on Thursday and submitted a representation seeking police intervention to settle a dispute with his house owner.

In his representation, the Jabardasth actor stated that he had been staying at a building on rent basis and that the building owner took Rs 13 lakh from him as advance by promising to sell off his property for Rs 40 lakh. “I had paid off Rs 13 lakh last year. After collecting the amount, the house owner denied to sell the property and was not willing to return his amount,” said Vinod.

Vinod had requested the owner to settle the issue by returning the amount he paid or sell him the property. However, the owner had allegedly demanded more than Rs 40 lakh by stating that the land value had been gone up;

Last year, a case had been registered against the house owner and his family members after they assaulted Vinod in connection with the same case. “Even after the house owner assaulted me, the police could not take any action. I request the DCP to do the needful now,” he said.

