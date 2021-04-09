Kidnapped child rescued in 30 hrs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police solved a kidnap case at Saroornagar and rescued a kidnapped child within 30 hours. The accused, Manupati Muthaiah had been married twice and his wives deserted him. He was desperate to have a child, police said. CCTV cameras en route helped police rescue the toddler and nab the kidnapper.

G Srinu and G Manju from Mahbubnagar district, made a living by begging at traffic junctions in Kothapet. On Tuesday, Manju left her two-year-old son Abhilash under a tree on a road divider and went to attend nature’s call. When the woman returned, she did not find the child. She approached the police, who started analysing CCTV cameras and traced the boy.