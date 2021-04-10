STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hi-tech thief zooms off with rental cars, bikes

Police recovered all the stolen vehicles including a Royal Enfield worth around Rs 70 lakh from him. 

Published: 10th April 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Friday arrested a habitual offender Gudati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar, who stole vehicles that he hired from self-drive agencies and disposed them off at cheaper rates among his friends and relatives. Mahesh(27), an engineering graduate would stay in a private hostel, during which he would steal ID cards and valuables from inmates. Using them, he hired vehicles from the agencies and stole them. He had also removed GPS trackers from all the seven vehicles he stole from seven States. Police recovered all the stolen vehicles including a Royal Enfield worth around Rs 70 lakh from him. 

After completing his engineering in 2016, Mahesh moved to Hyderabad and started working as a mobile technician at Malakpet. He was arrested for stealing mobile phones and accessories. Mahesh then returned to his native village, where he stole a camera and went to jail. After being released on bail, he again came to Hyderabad and stole a car, laptop and cash from a hostel and also a self drive scooter. He was arrested again at SR Nagar.

Out on bail, he stole a hostel mate’s I-cards and cash at Punjagutta. He travelled to Bengaluru and using these documents, hired a bike Royal Enfield bike from Royal Brothers self drive vehicles. He removed the GPS tracker and rode to Vizag. In 2020, he stole six cars from different self drive agencies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Disabling the GPS, his trick
Mahesh would stay in hostels and steal I-cards which he would use to hire snazzy cars. He’d disable the GPS tracker and ride off with the vehicles

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp